Man gets life imprisonment for raping daughter, 13, on way to bus stop

Cape Town – A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Mount Fletcher Regional Court in the Eastern Cape for raping his 13-year-old daughter. The incident occurred on July 28 last year while the 13-year-old was walking with her father to the bus stop at Zingonyameni location. ’’They then proceeded with their journey to town and upon their return, the young girl informed her friends about what happened earlier,“ the SAPS said in a statement on Friday. ’’The following day the matter was reported to the police and the accused was arrested and appeared in the Mount Fletcher Magistrate's Court. '’The investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Zuko Mnothoza, attached to the Mount Fletcher Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offence Unit, successfully opposed bail and the suspect was remanded in custody until the finalisation of the case.

’’The member worked tirelessly in ensuring that a water-tight case was presented at court.’’

Last month, 35-year-old rapist Xola Mayedwa was handed down two life terms for raping minors in the Bhisho High Court.

Mayedwa was convicted of sexually assaulting two girls, aged nine and 11, and assaulted a 13-year-old girl in the Bongweni area in Peddie in September 2018.

He was was sentenced to two life imprisonment sentences for rape and 30 days’ imprisonment for assault.

In December, the 29-year-old Khanyisa Xolo was sentenced to five life terms by the Lady Frere Regional Court for raping five schoolchildren while they were on their way to school.

The case against Xolo involving a sixth child is yet to be finalised as the alleged victim did not attend the court proceedings. All the life sentences will run concurrently.

Xolo had attacked the children on October 16, 2019 while they were on their way to school at Maqhashu Locality near Lady Frere (Cacadu), 228km from Queenstown, in the Chris Hani District Municipality.

He was arrested the following day after being identified by the victims, who knew him from the village. One of the victim’s parents had noticed “suspicious symptoms” in their daughter and told the police.

