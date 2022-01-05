Man gunned down in another suspected gang-related incident in Gqeberha

Rustenburg - A 25-year-old man was gunned down in a suspected gang-related shooting in Helenvale, Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said witnesses heard a shot being fired in Deverill Road, Helenvale, at 3am.

"Due to the darkness, they could not see anything, but by 06:00, they found the body of a young male on the sidewalk. He was identified as the 25-year-old Keenan Francis, and it was found that he had sustained one gunshot wound to his head. "The motive for the killing is unknown, but it is suspected to be gang-related. A murder case was opened at Gelvandale SAPS," he said. In October last year, a number of gang-related shooting incidents were reported in Gqeberha and Kariega in the Eastern Cape.

In the Free State, police said a 47-year-old man allegedly stabbed a 46-year-old man to death in Botshabelo following a fight over a woman. "A fight between two African males involved in a romantic triangle ended badly on New Year's Day. “It is alleged that the 47-year-old murder suspect arrived at his girlfriend's house in F-Section at Botshabelo and found the 46-year-old deceased with the lady," spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said.

"A fight broke out, and the suspect stabbed the deceased in the chest with a knife. The victim was rushed to the nearby hospital in an ambulance, where he succumbed to the injury." He said the 47-year-old man was arrested on January 2. He appeared in the Botshabelo Magistrate's Court on Tuesday and was released on warning. The case against him was postponed to February 7 for further investigation.