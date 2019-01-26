File picture: SAPS Twitter

King William's Town - Willowvale police have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly raping a 61-year-old woman, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday. It was alleged that the victim was asleep alone at her home in Lalini locality in Ntsimbakazi village, Willowvale at about 9pm on Thursday when "the door of her house was kicked wide open", Captain Jackson Manatha said.

"The victim identified the suspect, as he is also a local man. The suspect accosted the woman and overpowered her. It is alleged then that the suspect raped the victim. He took [to] his heels after the alleged rape. The victim registered a rape case at Willowvale police station."

The suspect was traced and arrested. He was due to appear in the Willowvale Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of rape, Manatha said.

Butterworth policing cluster commander Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu condemned the rape, as well as all abuse of women and children. He congratulated Willowvale police for their swift reaction in tracing and arresting the suspect.

