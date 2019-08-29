A home affairs immigration official appeared in the Maluti Magistrate's Court in the Eastern Cape in connection with a bribery scheme. FILE IMAGE/ANA

PORT ELIZABETH - A 35-year-old man charged with fraud involving over R200 000 and impersonating the Elundini municipal manager is expected to appear in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Police spokesperson, Captain Khaya Tonjeni said Wisani Mogale was alleged to have defrauded three business people by extorting money from them under false pretences.

Tonjeni said Mogale briefly appeared at Seshego Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Wednesday where the case was transferred to the Eastern Cape.

He said Mogale was arrested after incidents which allegedly occurred between May and June 2019 at Elundini Municipality in Maclear, after construction tenders for paving were advertised by the local municipality.

Tonjeni said bids were uploaded and advertised on the municipal website for public access.

He said after the closing date of the tender, the municipal manager received a call from one of the bidders alleging that there was a man who was impersonating him asking for money in exchange for a letter of appointment.

Tonjeni said the bidder refused to pay the money after he was not convinced that he was speaking to the Elundini municipal manager.

Two other bidders were also conned, allegedly by the same man, and ended up paying R150 000 and R80 000 respectively, police said.

Police said the suspect was linked to the crime through a forensic investigation and traced to his house in Seshego, Limpopo from where he was operating. He was arrested a week ago.

African News Agency (ANA)