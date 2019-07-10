File picture: Pexels

Port Elizabeth - Police in Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder, following a shooting incident in which a 21-year-old man was killed. Police spokesperson, Captain Gerda Swart, said the incident happened at around 1pm on Tuesday on the corners of Acacia Road and Kingfischer Drive in Rosedale.

Swart said it was alleged that two men were talking to another man who was seated inside his vehicle, when two men approached and opened fire. Both men who were standing next to the vehicle were wounded. The 21-year-old was shot in the upper body and died at the scene while a 32-year-old man was rushed to hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to his upper leg.

The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage and no arrests have been made.

