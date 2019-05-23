File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

PORT ELIZABETH - Humansdorp police in the Eastern Cape arrested a 32-year-old man after he was caught red-handed allegedly trying to steal a computer from the Storms River Police Station on Thursday. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the man was caught inside one of the administration offices at the police station.

Nkohli said a member working at the Community Service Centre spotted someone on the CCTV monitor scaling a boundary fence behind the police station and immediately summoned other colleagues for assistance.

It was further alleged that the suspect forced open a window and entered one of the offices in the administration block where he was found disconnecting a computer. He was arrested on the spot.

Police also recovered two memory sticks that were in his pocket.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the memory sticks belong to a member who works at the police station.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of housebreaking and theft.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok praised members for their alertness.

“It is pleasing to see the alertness and state of readiness of members, when a criminal came knocking at their own backyard,” Lebok said.

