Man shot dead at a family gathering

Rustenburg - A 41-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by a relative at a family gathering in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape police said on Monday. The man was allegedly gunned down inside the house as other family members were gathered in the garage.

Spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said the man, identified as Byron Williams, was shot dead on Sunday evening. "While the family were in the garage, Williams and the suspect went into the house to the kitchen. After a gunshot was heard, the family members ran into the house. They found Williams lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder. Williams died prior to the arrival of medics or the police." She said a 42-year-old man was arrested, and he would appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate Court during the week on a charge of murder.

"The suspect, who is related to the deceased, was arrested and his licensed firearm confiscated. The motive for the shooting is unknown, and the investigation in ongoing," she said. Meanwhile, the police in Gqeberha warned communities that there was no justification whatsoever for carrying out acts of mob justice, and perpetrators of such crimes would face the full might of the law. This followed incidents that occurred in Kwazakele and New Brighton over the weekend, where people were attacked and died at the hands of the community in these respective areas.

"It is alleged that on Friday evening, 6 May 2022, at about 21.30, SAPS Kwazakele attended to a complaint of mob justice in Tubali Street. A 28-year-old male was found badly assaulted and sustained burn wounds to his body. The victim was taken to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. A case of murder is under investigation," said spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu. In another case also on Friday, it is alleged that a bystander at a crime scene attempted to steal a cellphone of a murdered victim when other bystanders caught him and beat him with stones. "As the police arrived to attend to the murder scene, the crowd dispersed. The beaten person was taken in a critical condition to hospital. A case of attempted murder is under investigation.

