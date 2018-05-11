PORT ELIZABETH - A man in his 30's was shot dead on Friday morning near a taxi rank in Govan Mbeki Avenue in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape police said.

Police spokesperson, Captain Johan Rheeder said the incident happened at around 7am on Friday next to the Lilian Diedericks Municipal Building, formerly known as Brister House.

Rheeder said the man sustained a single gun shot wound to his head and had his car keys in his hand. "There were lots of people at the scene but nobody seems to have seen anything," said Rheeder.



Rheeder said it was believed the man could be from Walmer Township, but information was sketchy at this stage.

ALSO READ: Three men shot dead at Delft in taxi war

No arrests have been made and police are investigating a case of murder.

African News Agency/ANA