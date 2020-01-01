Rustenburg - A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly over seniority in the seating arrangements at an initiation graduation ceremony outside Queenstown, Eastern Cape police said on Wednesday.
Provincial police spokesperson captain Jackson Manatha said two men attended the ceremony at Mzamo Section, Ilinge Township, outside Queenstown, on New Year's eve, when the murder took place.
"There was a misunderstanding about the seating arrangements of the two men aged 23 and 26. [One was claiming to be more senior than the other]. Both men left the house, which was full of people. It is alleged that the 23-year-old suspect fatally stabbed the 26-year-old man in his upper body.