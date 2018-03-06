Cape Town - A 20-year-old man was sentenced to ten years imprisonment by the Butterworth Regional Court for raping his 16-year-old cousin.

According to Eastern Cape police, the accused was sentenced on Tuesday for raping his cousin in March 2015.

“The accused went to the homestead of the victim on March 20, 2015, at about 3:10 pm at Tanga Village, Butterworth. He found the victim alone. He dragged her to the bed where he raped her,” police said in a statement.

A case of rape was registered at Msobomvu Police Station in Butterworth, with the local Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) investigating the case. The accused was traced and arrested.

The accused cannot be identified to protect the identity of the victim who is his relative.

African News Agency/ANA