Mount Frere - Police are on the trail of the suspect/s involved in the attack and fatal shooting of a police officer in the Main Street of the Mount Frere CBD in the early hours of Saturday morning, Eastern Cape police said.

An off-duty 36-year-old police sergeant was attacked and shot dead by unknown assailants just before 5am, Captain Edith Mjoko said.

"He was found with gunshot wounds in his upper body. He is attached to Mount Frere SAPS [South African Police Service] detective services."

Eastern Cape SAPS management expressed sadness at the officer's death. Acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Andre Swart offered sincere condolence to the family, friends, and colleagues of the officer.

"Circumstances surrounding the fatal attack of our member is under investigation and police will leave no stone unturned to trace and arrest the suspect/s involved," he said.

Anyone who might have information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the nearest police station, or the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or Crime Line SMS 32211. All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

African News Agency/ANA