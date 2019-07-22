Photo: Flickr.com



PORT ELIZABETH - Mthatha police in the Eastern Cape have launched a manhunt for gunmen who allegedly shot and killed three family members at their home in a village in Bityi.

Police spokesperson, Captain Dineo Koena said it was alleged that two assailants kicked down the door and fired shots at a husband, 73, his wife, 69, and their two daughters, aged 41 and 28, at Tyalarha location in Bityi at around 7:30pm on Sunday night.





Koena said that the suspects stormed the house and opened fire without saying a word.





She said both parents and their 41-year-old daughter were killed. Koena said the 28-year-old daughter survived the attack but sustained injuries to her upper body and was rushed to hospital in a stable condition.





Several 9mm pistol empty cartridges and some live rounds of ammunition were retrieved from the scene.





The motive for the attack was unknown and no arrests have been made as yet. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stop on 0860010111.





African News Agency (ANA)