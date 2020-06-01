Man's torched body found in bushes in Bethelsdorp
Bethelsdorp detectives are seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the body of a man found dumped in bushes yesterday.
Police responded to a complaint of a body found in bushes next to the old Uitenhage Road at about 1.30pm, Eastern Cape police said on Monday.
"A shepherd was herding his sheep through the open field when he found the body. The deceased’s hands and feet were bound and he was partially burnt.
"It is suspected that he may have also been strangled. His body was already in as state of decomposition.
"His identity is unknown and the circumstances surrounding his death is also unknown. A post-mortem will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.
A case of murder is under investigation.
Anyone who can assist in identifying the deceased or may know anything about the murder is asked to contact Detective Constable Ralton Tarentaaal at the Bethelsdorp police station on 082 442 1633 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.
All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.IOL