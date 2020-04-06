Mass screening and testing at EC prison after official tests positive for Covid-19

Pretoria – An official of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) at the East London Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19), the department said on Monday.

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said as part of precautionary measures, officials who came into contact with the official have been identified and asked to isolate at home while awaiting testing.

“The National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD) will commence with mass screening and testing on Wednesday at East London female correctional centre,” Nxumalo said.

“Prevention measures will continue to be intensified, while mass screening schedule for all correctional centres shall assist the department in its efforts of averting the transmission of the virus.

"Correctional services would like to appeal for calm during this period. We are committed to the well-being of offenders and officials in the department.”