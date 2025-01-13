Mass shooting: Six men shot dead in Gqeberha, woman, 21, injured

Another mass shooting in the Eastern Cape claimed the lives of six men on Sunday night. The shooting incident took place on Sunday, in Kani Street, Veeplaas in Gqeberha.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting incident just after 10pm. "On police arrival at a house, they found bodies of six men, aged between 21 and 27," said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa. Police said a 21-year-old woman was found injured on scene and taken to hospital for treatment.

"Information indicates that they were in a house when they were attacked by unknown armed suspects who shot at them. The motive for the shooting is unclear at the moment and will form part of the investigation." Six murder cases and one case of attempted murder were opened for investigation. Police said seasoned detectives from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Investigation team have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

By Monday afternoon no arrests had been made. "The identities of the deceased cannot be released until formal identification has been finalised." Police are calling upon any person to assist with the information that can lead to the arrest of the culprits to contact Warrant Officer John Lourens on 071 352 4706 or contact CrimeStop number at 08600 10111.

In another mass shooting incident in September, 18 people were gunned down in Lusikisiki. A total of eight people have been arrested in connection with the shooting that killed 15 women and three men. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that the trial will take place between February 17 and February 28, 2025.