Eighty-five of the 86 pupils who sat for the IEB finals at the Diocesan School for Girls in Grahamstown have obtained a Bachelor’s Degree pass. The school had one Diploma pass. “We are proud of our academic record which I know can be largely attributed to the strong work ethic among our pupil body, good parental support and a well-trained, committed and dedicated academic staff. I congratulate the entire team,” said headmistress Shelley Frayne.

Dux scholar, Nicola Ralston from Port Elizabeth has been placed on the IEB Merit list for Outstanding Achievement. This means that she is placed in the top 5% nationally across 6 subjects and has attained a Level 7 for Life Orientation.

Caroline Shuter from Johannesburg was placed in the top 1% nationally in three subjects: Geography, Life Sciences and Mathematics.

A further six girls from DSG attained six distinctions. They were:

* Kate Allanson from Port Elizabeth;

* Caydn Barker from Grahamstown;

* Sasha Domnick from Johannesburg;

* Julia Kirkpatrick from Johannesburg;

* Kelly-Anne Shaw from Botswana and

* Teagan Thompson from Port Elizabeth





Five girls attained five distinctions. They are:

Kate Mc Master (Cape Town);

Carla Norris (Kenya);

Julia Parton (Cape Town);

Kesia van der Merwe (Grahamstown)

Olivia Wright (Grahamstown)

A whopping 11 girls attained four distinctions and a further 12 achieved three.

DSG girls attained an outstanding 230 subject distinctions and 233 B symbols. This means that 38% of all symbols achieved by the 86 candidates were distinctions and 39% were B symbols.

The following girls have been placed in the top 1% in the country for individual subjects:

Geography: Caroline Shuter and Kelly-Anne Shaw

IsiXhosa First Additional Language: Ntombizethu Mpahla and Achumile Sintwa

Life Sciences: Caroline Shuter

Mandarin Second Additional Language: Yingge Wang

Mathematical Literacy: Victoria Barnes

Mathematics: Caydn Barker and Caroline Shuter