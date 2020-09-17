Mayhem as protesters storm stables in Port Elizabeth

Johannesburg - One racehorse was killed and a number of others injured after protesters stormed a stables in Port Elizabeth on Thursday, police said.

About 200 protesters from a nearby informal settlement entered the property, chased the horses out of their stables and assaulted them.

"[The horses] were reported to be running in all directions with their abusers taunting them with sticks and stones. One horse was found dead about a kilometre away in an opening near the houses. It is alleged that it was stabbed and assaulted," a police statement said.

Police said it was uncertain what had prompted the violent protest, but local media reported that grooms may have been angered by not having received their unemployment benefits.

The Democratic Alliance released a statement calling for those responsible to be prosecuted.