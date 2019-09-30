File photo: African News Agency (ANA).

Aliwal North - A woman has been arrested after her husband apparently died after being cut by a shard of glass from a mayonnaise bottle hurled at him during an "alcohol induced argument" on a farm in Aliwal North, the police in the Eastern Cape said on Sunday. SAPS detectives in Aliwal North on Saturday arrested the wife of a 33-year-old man in connection with his death on Saamwerk Farm, Warrant Officer Moitheri Bojabotseha said in a statement.

It was alleged that the couple returned home to the farm from town on Friday after an afternoon shopping trip. Then, later in the evening, "an alcohol induced argument erupted, and the 33-year-old man struck the suspect [wife] with a knobkerrie on the head while she was cooking".

It was then alleged that the wife retaliated to the assault by throwing a bottle of mayonnaise at her husband.

"A shard of glass from the bottle cut through the deceased's upper right arm, leaving him bleeding profusely."