Mbalula commits to expediting investigation into horrific Eastern Cape bus crash

DURBAN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has committed to expediting investigations into the Centane bus crash, which left 25 passengers dead and 62 injured.

The accident took place on Monday morning along a gravel road in Willowvale at the Qolweni location, Eastern Cape. The bus was travelling from Chebe and was en route to Butterworth.

"Reports indicate that the driver lost control of the bus, which subsequently rolled down a steep embankment, leaving 25 dead and approximately 62 injured. The root cause of the accident is unknown at this stage," said Mbalula via a statement on Monday afternoon.

He said the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) would conduct an investigation into the accident and work closely with police as they conducted their own investigation.

“To lose so many lives in a single accident is devastating and shocking. I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the community of Centane.