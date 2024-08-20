Mbizana cited for new Walter Sisulu University campus

The Mhlanga Community Property Association, the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela local municipality, Walter Sisulu University, and the Department of Education have resolved to establish a satellite branch of WSU in Mbizana. This branch is expected to cater to part-time and short-course students, prioritising Agriculture and Marine Studies as initial areas of focus.

Alfred Nzo District has boasted the top matric results in the province for the past two years, and stakeholders believe that a campus will support youth development and bring higher education opportunities closer to local communities. Mayor TD Mafumbatha said, “I am pleased at the willingness of the university to consider the request tabled before them. I have faith that everything will move at a fast pace to ensure that the program starts working as soon as possible.” She added that the partnership is intended to “make the lives of our people better where they don’t have to travel far to get further educated”.