Mchunu to launch 'rapid response' GBV programme in Eastern Cape

Cape Town – Minister of Public Service and Administration Senzo Mchunu will on Friday establish a rapid response programme to combat gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide in the Eastern Cape.

Mchunu will be visiting the OR Tambo District Municipality, where he will be interacting with all relevant stakeholders in the district, according to his department.

The increase in violence against women and children in South Africa has led to protests around the country, with citizens calling on the government to adopt harsher measures for perpetrators, including denial of bail.

Mchunu's office said he had been assigned by the cabinet to lead the district in the implementation of the district development model, which has been touted as enhancing state capacity.

He is to lead the establishment of intervention programmes in the area in response to government's national response plan to end GBV.