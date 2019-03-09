Nyameko High School learns in Mdantsane, East London, will receive 350 bicycles from Mercedes-Benz, one of Qhubeka Charity's sponsors. Pic: Supplied

London – Nyameko High School in Mdantsane will receive 350 bicycles from Mercedes-Benz who has announced that it will partner Team Dimension Data to sponsor the Qhubeka Charity, a non-profit company The German high-end car giants Mercedes-Benz will buy the bicycles from design and manufacturing subsidiary, Real Bicycle Co (RBC).

Team Dimension Data is a cycling team on the world circuit and together with Mercedes will procure the RBC-built bicycles as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The Nyameko High School is part of the School Transformation and Empowerment Programme (STEP) programme run by Qhubeka Charity.

Mercedes-Benz continues to support the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation legacy through its role as the country patron sponsor in South Africa.

It is through this strong relationship between Mercedes-Benz and the Laureus Foundation that Mercedes-Benz was introduced to Qhubeka Charity - a company that works to move people forward by improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs with bicycles.

To date, RBC has manufactured more than 2,500 Qhubeka bicycles which would not have have been possible without the buy-in of Mercedes-Benz South Africa.

They provided not only the funding needed to establish the factory but their expertise in the automotive manufacturing environment.

Having perfected the bicycle prototype, RBC is currently scaling up its manufacturing capabilities.

As well as being distributed through Qhubeka’s various learn-to-earn, work-to-earn and disaster relief programmes, RBC-built bicycles will be available for retail to the general public, presenting a new income stream for the charity.

Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka, a Laureus Ambassador since 2014, will carry the three-pointed star on the collar of their jerseys, and drive a wide range of vehicles as they race across the globe over approximately 280 days in 2019.

African News Agency (ANA)