Medical practise shuts down as Mthatha businesses under siege from extortion syndicate

Citing threats to his life and his business, the Specialist Ophthalmologist Dr Anele Yako at the Mthatha Ophthalmology Medical Practice has shut down his business due to hostile criminal activities and extortion mafias demanding money for “protection fees”. The notice expresses deep regret for having to shut down the practice, which has been serving the Mthatha community since 2019.

The Ophthalmologist also expresses sorrow for leaving patients who have entrusted their care to the practice, thanking them for their trust and the privilege of treating them. The closure is not just a loss for the business owner but also for the entire community that relied on this essential service. I present to you uMthatha. They’re targeting professionals ngoku pic.twitter.com/p51UL0I6iR

— Taima (@Quezi_n) August 17, 2024 However, this is not an isolated incident, social media reactions by people from various parts of South Africa reveal that extortion rackets are spreading like wildfire in different sectors of business across the country. In Khayelitsha, Cape Town, even street vendors are being made to pay protection fees. In Mthatha, the situation is dire. A great number of businesses are closing down as owners are unable to cope with the demands from these thugs.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has been alerted to the growing problem, but many business owners feel that the response has been inadequate. A post from a concerned citizen highlights the gravity of the situation, urging the police and political leaders to take more decisive action to protect businesses from these criminal activities. Award-winning international broadcaster, author, and moderator, Redi Thlabi also contributed to the conversation by relaying her personal experience with the construction mafia in the East Rand, Gauteng, during a fundraising project by a Catholic Church that she was also involved in.

According to her post on X, the extortion group made threats despite the church using the building services of Small and Midsize Enterprises (SME’s) from the local community. She also added that this crime is rife in Soweto as well. “Medical centres, internet cafes, salons, shutting down, and new businesses not taking off because of these ‘protection fees’, @CityofJoburgZA @GautengProvince need to take this seriously and define it as economic sabotage!”, she wrote. I was involved in some modest fundraising for a Catholic Church in @City_Ekurhuleni . They were raising money to renovate: parishioners, including elderly & youth, held concerts & raffles. Building started with smes from community, yet the construction mafia came & made threats. https://t.co/uwTn7lcBe0

— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) August 18, 2024 When asked about what measures the SAPS has in place to assist business owners, national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said additional capacity is being deployed to the Eastern Cape to combat gang violence and the rife extortion. Following a two-day engagement in Mthatha and Gqeberha between the National Commissioner of the SAPS, Fannie Masemola, Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, the Deputy Ministers of Police, Mr Cassel Mathale and Ms Polly Boshielo, SAPS Management, the MEC for Community Safety in the province, Mr Xolile Nqata as well as the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Executive Mayor, Gary Van Niekerk. It was decided on Tuesday, that three senior officers consisting of the head of organised crime, specialised operations and intelligence from SAPS National Headquarters will be deployed to the Eastern Cape, with dedicated teams.

Together with a team of detectives from Organised Crime as well as Serious and Violent Crime Unit, operatives from the National Intervention Unit (NIU) as well as Crime Intelligence Officers, to deal decisively with the extortion gangs. General Fannie Masemola also urged community members to work together with law enforcement and bring forward the names of these extortionists. “We urge the communities’ cooperation in this regard. We have dedicated teams that are assigned to these cases.