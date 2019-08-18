Miss South Africa 2019, Zozibini Tunzi address the crowd Mthatha Airport. Pictures and Video: Yolande Feni

Mthatha - Hundreds of people descended onto Mthatha Airport in the Eastern Cape on Sunday afternoon to welcome newly crowned Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, as she arrived from Johannesburg to her home province, to celebrate her crown with her family. Tunzi's flight was scheduled to arrive at exactly 5.10pm and the crowd was already waiting with excitement for her arrival. People from her village, Sidwadweni in Tsolo, could not contain their excitement as they ululated and broke into traditional songs amid the loud blare of Gqom music coming a long convoy of cars entering the airport parking lot.

“Almost everyone from eSidwadweni is here, we are very proud of her achievement. Look around, all the cars from our village are here; they brought the village residents here for free to come and welcome her home,” said Nosandiso Ningiza, who claimed to be Zozi’s cousin.

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi arrives at Mthatha Airport. Picture: Yolande Feni

Present at the airport to welcome the new Miss SA were Mhlontlo Local Municipality Mayor Nompumelelo Dywili, King Sabata Dalindyebo Mayor Nyaniso Nelani and praise poet Zolani Mkiva.

Talking to the scores of fans at the airport, Tunzi said it was humbling that such a huge crowd was present at the airport.

“It is such an honour for me to arrive to such a crowd, I expected people to be here but not to this magnitude. The whole week has been a new experience for me and I am truly tired. Please join me and my family tomorrow at my village, Sidwadweni, as I will be hosting a celebratory function with my family,” said Tunzi.





Tunzi will spend the night in Sidwadweni, where she will wake up to a traditional ceremony thanking ancestors for the achievement, together with the local chief, prior to heading to the small town of Dutywa, where she grew up with her teacher mother.

The town of Dutywa, on the N2 from Mthatha to East London, is expected to come to a standstill as the town welcomes Miss South Africa at 1pm with gospel artists such Betusile Mcinga, Bunono, Anathi and many more expected.