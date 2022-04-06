Missing King Williams Town teen Lisakhanya Lwana found dead after hit-and-run incident

Cape Town - The body of 17-year-old missing Lisakhanya ‘Carter’ Lwana has been found was found by police between Masingatha and King Williams Town in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Lwana was last seen on Saturday night at a hiking spot. Lwana is suspected of being a victim of a hit-and-run accident. According to forensics reports, he had sustained severe head injuries and died at approximately 3am on Sunday.

Lwana was a Grade 9 student at the prestigious Dale College Boys College High School and an avid rugby sportsman. “He is remembered as a very talented sportsman with a vibrant personality and contagious personality,” said Dale College. The family took to social media to confirm the passing of Lwana and to thank users for sharing and helping search for him.

In a Daily Dispatch report, Lwana’s father expressed his grief over the passing of his son and described him as a hardworking child who had hoped that he would someday represent the family and the country overseas on the sports field. “Lisakhanya envisioned himself pursuing sports management at varsity; he would take the sports route since he was brilliant at it. He was a visionary and played for the first team in both cricket and rugby. My son imagined he would wear South African colours for sports. That was his dream,” he said. Meanwhile, Gqeberha detectives urgently seek the driver of a vehicle who was allegedly involved in an accident with a pedestrian on Algoa Road, Despatch, on Monday.

It is alleged that at about 8pm, the driver of a VW T-Cross was travelling behind another vehicle on Algoa Road when the driver suddenly heard something falling on top of her car. According to authorities, she immediately stopped and discovered the body of a male lying on the road. It is alleged that the other vehicle’s driver failed to stop at the accident scene. Authorities say a case of culpable homicide is under investigation. The name of the 52-year-old victim will be released once a formal identification is made.

