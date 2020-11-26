Mom and five children found dead in their Eastern Cape home
Cape Town - A day after South Africa embarked on 16 Days of Activism to protest violence against women and children, a mother and her five offspring were found murdered in their home in the Eastern Cape province.
According to news outlet DispatchLive, the woman and her children, including an infant, were found in their rural home in Dabekweni situated between Coffee Bay and Mthatha.
The mother was 42 years old while the children were aged between 6 months and 10 years.
DispatchLive quoted police as saying the woman’s husband, a foreign national, had disappeared and was now wanted for questioning in connection with the murders.
Police found an axe at the scene, believed to be the murder weapon.
Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-general Liziwe Ntshinga described the incident to DispatchLive as “shattering”.
Ntshinga said it was inconceivable to wake up to such a horrible and distressing incident right at the start of the 16 Days of Activism campaign running to December 10.
She said whoever was behind the gruesome murders had to be found without delay.
According to multi-platform news publisher Eyewitness News, neighbours alerted police to the crime.
Police spokesman Tembinkosi Kinana has asked the public for assistance in tracking down the missing husband. He said police believed the man was in a position to assist with the investigation into the circumstances of the incident.
African News Agency (ANA)