Monitor your children, urges EC premier after Enyobeni tavern tragedy

Durban - Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has called on parents and communities to pay closer attention to their children. He was speaking following an alleged stampede at the Enyobeni tavern that claimed the lives of 21 youngsters. It is alleged that the youngsters had been attending a pen's down party when tragedy struck.

Mabuyane visited Scenery Park in East London where he conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased. "We call on parents and legal guardians not to abdicate their responsibility to their children or minor children entrusted in their care. As a parent myself, I am pained by this tragedy and cannot imagine losing a child in this manner. “We grieve with parents and families at this hour and ask for your patience in getting to the facts around this tragic event.

“We are saddened by the loss of young lives, future leaders of our country, future breadwinners for their families, and for all the investments made by their families in them that now have evaporated in an instant," Mabuyane said. The premier also called for greater parental and community involvement and vigilance in monitoring not only taverns and nightclubs operating within communities, but also in monitoring the maintenance of general law and order in their communities. During his visit to the tavern on Sunday, Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, also lashed parents after learning that teenagers often visited the tavern.

He said it is every parent’s responsibility to parent their children. Police confirmed that 21 youth, 9 girls and 12 boys lost their lives. So far, five bodies still need to be identified. According to the Department of Health, 16 bodies have been positively identified and released to their families.

