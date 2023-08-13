Mother and daughter tragically killed in Eastern Cape shack fire

An Eastern Cape mother and her 15-year-old daughter tragically lost their lives in a shack fire, believed to have been caused by a candle, early on Sunday morning in Nkonjane Street, NU12, Motherwell. The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg, said no foul play is suspected, and an inquest docket has been opened.

“It is alleged that at about 12:01 am, witnesses claimed that two children aged 15 and 18 years old were sleeping in the flat at the back of the main house. A candle was being used inside the dwelling, and just after midnight, the mother, who was not in the flat at the time, noticed the structure was on fire,” Janse Van Rensburg explained. The mother, Nosicelo Ndabayini, 37, managed to rescue her 18-year-old daughter but was engulfed by the flames when she went back to save her 15-year-old daughter, Lelihle Ndabayini. Both the mother and younger daughter died in the blaze.

“At this stage, it is suspected that the candle was the cause of the fire. No foul play is suspected, and investigations are continuing,” Janse Van Rensburg added. This tragic incident highlights the dangers of using candles in poorly constructed dwellings, especially during the winter months when heating alternatives are often sought. [email protected]