Mother in court for selling teenage daughter for sex

A MOTHER who allegedly sold her teenage daughter and another teenager for sex, is due back in court this week.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identities of her daughter and the young girl, will appear in court on June 11 after her bail application was postponed today.

The 42-year-old woman is accused of selling her 13-year-old daughter and her boyfriend’s 16-year-old niece to two Bangladeshi men, aged 34 and 36 for sex over a two-year period.

NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said the crimes allegedly took place between February 2019 and March 2021. At the time, the girls were 11 and 14.

“This allegedly surfaced when the 13-year-old girl, who has a mental condition, asked her friends to accompany her to a man she would have sex with in exchange for money. She promised to buy them sweets once she got the money,” Ngcakani said.

She said the mother allegedly received R400 in exchange for the sexual encounters.

It is alleged that she used the money to buy alcohol and drugs for herself and her boyfriend.

“The mother has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor while the two Bangladeshis, the men, were charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and rape,“ Ngcakanki said.

IOL