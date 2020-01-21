Johannesburg - Multichoice and the Department of Arts and Culture in the province have partnered to up skill Eastern Cape youth in improving their skills in the video entertainment industry.

In a statement, MultiChoice said their Talent Factory South Africa (MTFza) was in the process of facilitating a workshop in East London. The workshop commenced on Tuesday and will run until Thursday at the East London International Conference Centre.

Joe Heshu, MultiChoice's group executive for corporate affairs, said young and fresh talent was needed in the video entertainment sector.

“The sustainability of the video entertainment industry in the country and on the continent depends on our ability to attract and develop fresh young talent,” said Heshu,.

“Opportunities such as this, and particularly with the support of regional government and other key industry stakeholders, provide the perfect platform to identify and nurture aspiring young filmmakers.”

Eastern Cape Arts and Culture MEC Fezeka Bayeni said: “Film has great potential to contribute to the development of the Eastern Cape economy and as such, we have made it one of the priorities of the department.”

Aspirant filmmakers attending the workshop would be treated to masterclasses from industry experts, which would include industry aspects such as scriptwriting, producing, directing, sound, lighting and cinematography.

“The Eastern Cape has a rich heritage, great stories to be told and amazing locations for film. This partnership with Multichoice is therefore a very important platform in helping to develop and train filmmakers as part of our effort to grow the film industry in the province.”

IOL