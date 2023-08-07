Murder-suicide: Mom and three children found dead in Eastern Cape rondavel

A mother and her three children were found dead in a rondavel at the Tholeni Administrative Area in Butterworth, in an apparent suicide. Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged that a woman visited the deceased’s rondavel on Sunday at about 7 am when she made the shocking discovery.

"Bongeka Buso, 38, was found hanging from a rope in the rondavel while two other children, Orabile Buso, eight years old, and Oratile Buso, five years old, were found dead on the bed. "Anathi Buso, about 14 years old, was found lying on the floor next to the bed with a knife in her neck. Bongeka Buso was the mother of all three children.“ Naidu said it was suspected that the two younger children had been poisoned.

"The motive for the deaths is not known; however, it is suspected that it could be driven by poverty." An inquest and three counts of murder were opened. Eastern Cape provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, said addressing poverty and promoting mental health could prevent such tragedies.