PORT ELIZABETH - A 58-year-old alleged murder suspect handed himself over to Port Elizabeth police soon after a 29-year-old man from Helenvale was stabbed to death. Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said on Monday evening Glendon Jansen went to the suspect’s house in Old Standford Road and confronted him.

Naidu said the reason for the confrontation is yet to be determined.

“A physical altercation broke out and the suspect was assaulted with a baseball bat.”

It was further alleged that the suspect pulled out a knife and fatally stabbed Jansen twice in his back and chest.

Jansen succumbed to his injuries and died in hospital.

The suspect handed himself over to the Gelvandale police on Monday night.

“While police were detaining the suspect, it is further alleged that Jansen’s friends went to his house and damaged it by breaking the windows,” said Naidu.

She said the suspect’s bakkie was also set alight.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and detained on a charge of malicious damage to property and public violence. He was expected to appear in the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The murder suspect is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court soon.

African News Agency (ANA)