Murder suspects sought by Eastern Cape police

Cape Town – Police in the Eastern Cape are searching for murder suspects alleged to be involved in separate incidents. Provincial police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said detectives from Walmer police station were hunting for two suspects believed to have been involved in a murder and attempted murder in Walmer township on Thursday.

It is alleged that at 1.55am, the victims, both 30-year-old men, were confronted by two unknown suspects when they arrived home in Phela Khulu Street. Janse van Rensburg said the suspects demanded money and the cellphones. The victims were stabbed. One of the victims died and the second was rushed to a nearby hospital.

She said the suspects fled with a cellphone and cash. A case of murder and attempted murder is under investigation. Janse van Rensburg is appealing for anyone with information relating to the crimes to contact Lieutenant-Colonel Melody Oranje of Walmer police station at 082 441 8505 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or to visit their nearest police station.

All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous. In a separate incident, Dutywa police are investigating the discovery of a body in Coloso village on Wednesday. Police said the body of a man was reported to be lying near a river.

The responding officers found the man had injuries on his upper body. It is alleged that the body was discovered by a headman who was collecting stock from grazing land and he alerted community members. No arrests have been made and the motive for the murder remains unknown.