Murderered Eastern Cape cop found in his vehicle with a bullet to the head

Cape Town - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) is investigating the death of an Eastern Cape police officer who was found murdered in his vehicle on Saturday in Bethelsdorp in Port Elizabeth. A statement released on Sunday by police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the body of sergeant Leonard Frieslaar, aged 37, was discovered at about 11.15pm. Kinana said members of the Bethelsdorp South African Police Service (SAPS) responded to a shooting incident which was reported in Wallflower Street in Extension 33. Upon arrival on the scene, police discovered Frieslaar, who was off duty at the time, seated in his Suzuki Celerio with a bullet wound to the head. According to Kinana, Frieslaar was stationed at the Kabega Park police station.

“The motive for the shooting is yet to be established and suspects are unknown at this stage. The murder is being investigated by the Hawks,” Kinana said.

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga condemned the murder and expressed her condolences to the family, friends, colleagues of the slain officer.

Ntshinga called on the community to assist police in identifying those responsible for Frieslaar’s death.

“The senseless attack of our police officers is an attack on the State and I appeal to the communities to expose the perpetrators. I also urge our police officials to be vigilant at all times whether on or off duty,” she said.

She urged anyone with information to use the police MySAPSApp tool or contact their nearest police station, adding that the information given by those coming forward would be treated with the strictest confidence.

African News Agency/ANA