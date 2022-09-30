Neighbour in court for raping, murdering 56-year-old grandmother, suffocating three-year-old grandchild

Cape Town - A 29-year-old man from the Eastern Cape appeared in the Mqanduli Magistrate’s Court on a double murder and rape charge on Friday. On Thursday, community members came across the gruesome murder scene where the body of a 56-year-old woman and her three-year-old granddaughter were found in the Upper Cezu locality.

According to the provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the grandmother was raped. “It is alleged the victim and her granddaughter were asleep Wednesday night, when the suspect kicked open the door and entered. “The elderly woman was dragged into the lounge where she was allegedly raped and stabbed with a knife. It is further alleged that the suspect then went into the bedroom and suffocated the child to death,” Naidu said.

She said just before 8am on Thursday, community members alerted police about the murders. “While police were conducting an initial investigation at the scene, the suspect, who is the neighbour of the deceased, was arrested. The suspect’s house was searched and the murder weapon, as well as blood-stained clothing was found. “He was immediately arrested and detained on the mentioned charges,” Naidu said.

Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene applauded the community’s involvement in working with police to ensure a swift arrest in the matter. “Community members are central in the fight against crime as they know and see everything that is happening in their communities. “We cannot allow criminals to dwell among the vulnerable and commit such heinous crimes. One victim raped or killed is one too many.

“Women and children are hurt, raped and murdered by the people they know and trust, therefore, we need to work together to make sure that they are apprehended,” Mene said. [email protected] IOL