Nelson Mandela Bay Metro urges caution as Covid-19 cases rise

THE Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (NMBM) has called on all its residents to exercise caution as Covid-19 cases and hospital admissions rise.

In a statement released on Wednesday, executive mayor Nqaba Banga said concerns have been raised since the increase in Covid-19 infections jumped over the 100 mark in the past two weeks.

The NMBM has 154 active cases, making it the metro with the highest number of active cases in the province, with places such as Summerstrand, Gelvandale, Lorraine and Greenbushes identified as areas of concern.

“From today’s meeting we can tell residents that the numbers are increasing in our city. There is a threat of a possible third wave and we need residents to work with all of us to avert such from happening. The numbers are going in the wrong direction,” Bhanga said.

He said 13 new cases were reported within the metro in the past 24 hours and cases seem to fluctuate between eight and 30 cases daily.

Bhanga said private hospitals have also reported an increase in hospital admissions.

The metro currently has 12 patients in private hospitals and six patients in public hospitals, with three deaths recorded in the past two weeks.

Shane Brown, chairperson for NMBM Disaster Management, said law-enforcement officers noticed residents were not wearing masks in public and were gathering in groups without a mask in sight.

Brown said law-enforcement agencies will intensify their enforcement of the safety protocols and that the metro cannot afford a third wave of Covid-19.

Brown called on all residents 60 years and older to register for the vaccine, adding that he took the jab on Monday and was feeling well.

“Getting vaccinated is really the only way we can get some kind of normalcy back in our lives. The roll-out will take some time. It will not be an overnight process, but we need to get as many people as possible to get vaccinated,” he added.

African News Agency (ANA)