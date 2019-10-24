PORT ELIZABETH - Hawkers, taxi operators and commuters in Komani the Eastern Cape are expected to benefit from a multi-million rand state-of-the-art new taxi rank.
The taxi rank will be officially opened on Friday in Komani by Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, together with Transport, Safety and Liaison MEC, Weziwe Tikana.
The provincial Department of Transport injected R8.9 million into the construction of the brand new taxi rank aimed at helping to develop an enabling infrastructure network that promotes economic activity.
Spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the new taxi rank will provide a one-stop shop and a public transport facility to scores of local commuters.
Binqose said it would enable business opportunities to local hawkers and an emergency vehicle repairs centre for local mechanics servicing taxis using the rank.