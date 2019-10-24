New state-of-the-art taxi rank for Komani









File photo: Dumisani Sibeko / African News Agency (ANA) PORT ELIZABETH - Hawkers, taxi operators and commuters in Komani the Eastern Cape are expected to benefit from a multi-million rand state-of-the-art new taxi rank. The taxi rank will be officially opened on Friday in Komani by Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, together with Transport, Safety and Liaison MEC, Weziwe Tikana. The provincial Department of Transport injected R8.9 million into the construction of the brand new taxi rank aimed at helping to develop an enabling infrastructure network that promotes economic activity. Spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the new taxi rank will provide a one-stop shop and a public transport facility to scores of local commuters. Binqose said it would enable business opportunities to local hawkers and an emergency vehicle repairs centre for local mechanics servicing taxis using the rank.

“The rank is the anchor of the Inter-Modal project started as an initiative to deal with the vast numbers of commuters passing through Komani with no formal transport facility in the city center at which commuters and various modes of transport could converge.

Local hawkers operating in and around the public transport sector who lacked proper facilities for their trading will now enjoy a facility that shelters them from bad weather while bringing their trade closer to customers.”

Binqose said the rank which will be used by 10 local taxi associations, has public toilet facilities, trading facilities for hawkers, a mechanical workshop to service minibus taxis, offices for the taxi associations and a waiting area with covering shelter for commuters.

