Port Elizabeth - A newborn baby girl was discovered abandoned in a storm water drain in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, Eastern Cape police said.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said around 07:30 on Tuesday morning a woman was walking her dog in Sedan Avenue in Lorraine when she heard the cries of a baby coming from a street drain.

Naidu said the woman stopped a passing motorist who then helped her lift the drain cover.

"They found a newborn baby girl with no clothes on. Paramedics were on the scene and the baby was taken to hospital," she said.

An umbilical cord was still attached to the child.

Police are investigating a case of child abandonment.

African News Agency/ANA