The scene of the shoot-out at the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries Church at Nyanga village. Picture: Supplied/SAPS

Ngcobo - The Ngcobo Magistrate's Court on Monday, referred Seven Angels Church leader, Banele Mancoba, to the Fort England psychiatric institution in Grahamstown.

Mancoba who is the accused number one together with 11 suspects for conspiracy to commit robbery with aggravating circumstances is also facing a charge of rape.

The complainant alleged that Mancoba raped her at his home which also served as Seven Angels Church from July 2015 to 25 February 2018, the time of his arrest. He made the first court appearance in relation to this charge on the 20th of March and the matter was postponed to 30 April.

Read more: Ngcobo 12 in dock over cop killings

During his appearance on Monday, the prosecutor Sikhona Ndika told the court that Mancoba has been recommended for psychiatric institution following evaluation by psychologist while in custody.

Ndika said the psychiatric institution initially said he can only be admitted next but due to urgency of the trial Mancoba is facing a quicker the institution was persuaded to consider a closer date. He will reappear on the 7 May where his date of admission will be announced.

More than 100 people including women and children were evacuated from Mancoba compound following the police raids after the shooting of five police Ngcobo police officers allegedly by suspects who were later found at Mancoba compound.

Police revealed after uncovering the situation at Mancoba Seven Angels Church that they were investigating allegations of rape, sexual grooming and sexual exploration.

African News Agency/ANA