PORT ELIZABETH - Nelson Mandela University (NMU) staff and students were evacuated from south campus as a precautionary measure on Wednesday when a veld fire that broke out adjacent to the university spread to the nature reserve. NMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said that strong winds exacerbated the situation and caused the fire to move rapidly, resulting in heavy smoke over the campus.

Municipal firefighters and emergency personnel were working to contain the fire and Mbabela said the situation was being closely monitored.

Municipal Spokesman Kupido Baron said that people at Pine Lodge Holiday Resort were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

“We secured the Nelson Mandela University and our brave men and women will form a defensive line in an attempt to prevent damage to property. Our thoughts and prayers are with them,” said Baron.

In addition to the evacuation at Pine Lodge, 150 penguins from the SANCCOB Penguin Rescue Station were also evacuated.

