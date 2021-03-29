No arrests despite viral videos of maskless teens partying in Gqeberha

DURBAN – Despite videos of maskless teens partying up a storm at the Skhothane Show at the Summerstrand beachfront going viral over the weekend, police have said no one was arrested and no cases have been opened. On Saturday night, at least 1 000 teenagers attended the annual show. Video footage shows the youngsters drinking and dancing in the street. According to police, officers attended to the scene and were able to disperse the crowd. Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg added that SAPS Humewood, Metro Police and Public Order Police responded and broke up the gathering.

She said youngsters arrived in taxis and once police addressed them and warned them, the group dispersed.

She added that no arrests were made and no cases were opened.

Janse van Rensburg said a 16-year-old was robbed of her cellphone while waiting for a taxi.

“They demanded her cellphone and threatened to stab her. The one suspect grabbed the phone and ran away. The other two suspects, aged 32 and 35, were scuffling with the complainant when a Metro Police vehicle intervened and two suspects arrested.

’’At this stage it is unclear whether the 16-year-old complainant was part of the group that attended the Skhothane show,” she said.

“This is very unfortunate that the parents of the children allowed them to come out in such numbers seeing that we are still in a lockdown and that large gatherings are still not allowed. Wearing of masks is still compulsory when in public,” she said.

She said parents and guardians need to be more vigilant and ensure that their children do not break lockdown laws and risk becoming infected with Covid-19.

Meanwhile, reports of a death in the area are not related to the gathering.

IOL