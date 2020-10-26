No bail for mother accused of giving her baby away, lying to its father
Durban - A 21-year-old woman is due back in court in November on charges of child trafficking and kidnapping after she allegedly handed her baby over to another woman after giving birth earlier this month.
Yamnkela Nkote and the 30-year-old Beauty Shonnei Simoto appeared in the Cala Magistrate’s Court on Monday and were denied bail.
Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile said Nkote had given birth on October 10 and handed over the baby to Simoto, who she met in February, without the father's content .
"When the father enquired about his child’s whereabouts, Nkote claimed that the infant had passed on but was unable to point out the grave.
’’She later admitted that she gave the baby to a lady in Johannesburg for a fee," Zenzile said.
Zenzile added that the baby was found in Kempton Park by members of the Eastern Cape Serious Organised Crime Investigation team. The infant was handed over to the father.
Zenzile said both suspects were remanded following their brief appearance and will appear in court again on November 2.
