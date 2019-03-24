File picture: Pixabay

Johannesburg - No load shedding is anticipated for the coming week due to the electricity system gradually improving, Eskom said on Sunday night. "The improvement in plant performance, together with replenished diesel and water reserves over the last few days, as well as the increase of imports from Mozambique’s Cahora Bassa to 850MW, has positively shifted system performance," the state-owned power utility said in a statement.

However, the risk of load shedding remained, as the system continued to be vulnerable. Load shedding would only be implemented when absolutely necessary, Eskom said.

In an earlier statement on Sunday, Eskom said there had been an improvement in plant performance with the return of five units since Friday morning, which had positively shifted system performance.

"In addition, we have achieved healthy diesel and water reserves over this period. Imports from Mozambique’s Cahora Bassa has increased to 850MW, with the restoration of feed from one of the two lines. The recent cyclone has caused significant damage to the second transmission line, which will take several months to restore."

Employees continued to work around the clock to restore stability to operations and supply, with an additional four units expected to return to service on Sunday.

"We continue to appeal to customers to continue to use electricity sparingly by switching off geysers and non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand," Eskom said.

African News Agency (ANA)