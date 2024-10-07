Nomathamsanqa grandpa finally claims his R8.5million Lotto win and plans to get medical aid

The National Lottery Ithuba said the winner of the R8.5million Lotto Plus 1 jackpot winner from the September 18, 2024 draw has finally claimed their prize. After weeks of searching and urging the winner to come forward, Ithuba said the Nomathamsanqa grandfather finally claimed their winnings from their officers in Gqeberha.

“Accompanied by his son, daughter and grandson, the elderly gentleman said that he only checked his ticket on October 2,2024 after many prompts from his family,” said Ithuba in a statement. The winner told Ithuba: “I decided to cool off a bit before checking my ticket, however my family insisted that I check, as it had been reported that the winner was a local”. As opposed to validating at the Usave Box at which the ticket was bought, the winner opted to travel to Gqeberha to ensure his privacy.

“Unfortunately, we are a small community and word gets around very quickly,” he said. The winner who is of Christian faith told Ithuba that his priority was to consult with his ancestors to guide and inform the decisions he will be making with his money. He would also be getting medical aid for both him and his wife.

The winner spent R50 on a quick pick. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said she found this story heart-warming. “The story of this winner has inspired many South Africans, particularly those in the Eastern Cape. It has created great excitement around the country, as the winning ticket was bought at a Usave store operating out of a converted shipping container in the heart of Nomathamsanqa,” she said.