NSPCA rescues animals from dire situations in East London, cow with facial wound put down

Cape Town - The NSPCA’s Special Investigations Unit dispatched in East London and proactively rescued animals from some of the most dire, and dreadful situations on Wednesday.
NSPCA spokesperson Keshvi Nair said one such case was when they found a cow that was in desperate need of assistance.
Nair adds that upon their arrival at the property of the owner of the cow, inspectors already picked up a foul stench of rotting flesh.
“The cow was found to be in a state of complete deterioration. She was emaciated, and she had literally begun rotting alive as a result of an untreated wound on her face.”
“The wound on her face resulted in the loss of her entire eyeball which was left completely open and exposed without any veterinary treatment or pain medication,” added.
She further said that when the NSPCA questioned the owners, they had no response for why they had not contacted the state veterinarian or SPCA earlier.
“It was later found that the cow had begun deteriorating in its condition since December 2022, and was simply left to get worse and worse,” Nair said.
She also said that the cow was surrendered to the SPCA, and together with the state veterinarian who was on site, the decision to humanely euthanise the cow was made.
Nair confirmed that charges will be laid against the relevant parties for the cruelty and suffering that this cow was forced to endure before the NSPCA’s intervention.
