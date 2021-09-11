Nurse stabbed to death at Eastern Cape hospital

Bhisho - An enrolled nursing assistant at Zithulele Hospital in Eastern Cape was stabbed to death on Saturday morning, allegedly by his girlfriend’s second boyfriend. The 34-year old male nurse resided at the hospital nurses’ residence on the hospital premises.

According to the report, he was stabbed after he, his girlfriend and a roommate in the adjacent bedroom, heard a loud bang on the door. The roommate opened the door to investigate what the sound was. It is alleged that the culprit stormed inside to look for his girlfriend and a fight ensued. The nurse was fatally stabbed during the conflict.

The roommate called hospital security, who found the nurse on the floor and bleeding out from his wounds. He was rushed to hospital where he was later declared dead. Police were then called on to the scene and the culprit was arrested. Eastern Cape Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth has expressed shock and sadness at the brutal killing.

She also conveyed words of condolences to the family of the deceased. “Our hearts go out to the family and colleagues of the deceased at this time of sorrow and sadness. As the department we are sending healing prayers and comforting words during this difficult period” Meth said. “Words cannot adequately express the pain of losing such a young health worker, especially at the time when the country needs each one to continue the fight against Covid-19. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.”