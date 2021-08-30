Officer allegedly rapes stepdaughter, 14, in police barracks

The officer was on duty at the time and allegedly left the Cambridge police station in East London to rape the girl in police barracks. The child’s mother also works at an East London police station and the victim has been placed in protective care.

Cape Town – An Eastern Cape police sergeant is due to appear in court for the alleged rape of his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said in a statement on Monday: ’’It is alleged that a police officer, who was on duty at the time, stationed at Cambridge Police Station in the Eastern Cape, left the station and went to the police barracks, where he raped a 14-year-old minor who is allegedly his stepdaughter.

’’It is alleged that the girl reported the matter to her aunt, who then reported the matter to the police. It is yet unclear as to where the mother, who is also a police officer, was at the time of the incident.

“Ipid investigators attended the case until 22.30pm, collecting what is necessary to help the case. Today our investigators are prioritising the case and ensuring that the girl receives counselling.