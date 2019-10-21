Port Elizabeth - Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso, charged with human trafficking and the rape of young girls, was dealt another blow in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday.
Omotoso’s petition to the Supreme Court of Appeal for leave to appeal was dismissed warranting the Port Elizabeth High Court jurisdiction over the matter.
The judgment by the SCA stated that there were no reasonable prospects of success adding that there was no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard.
Omotoso and his two co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho were back in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday to hear the verdict.
The women are accused of recruiting girls from all over the country for purposes of sexual exploitation.