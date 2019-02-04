Nigerian Pastor Timothy Omotoso has been on trial for rape and human trafficking in the Port Elizabeth High Court. Picture: Raahil Sain/African News Agency (ANA)

Port Elizabeth - The human trafficking case against Nigerian Pastor Timothy Omotoso was provisionally postponed in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday. The case was postponed pending an outcome from the Constitutional Court on an application brought by defence attorney Peter Daubermann for Judge Mandela Makaula to recuse himself in the trial.

Last year, Daubermann petitioned the Supreme Court of Appeal for Makaula’s recusal and to have human trafficking and rape charges against Omotoso and his co-accused Zukiswa Sitho and Lusanda Sulani quashed.

But the application was dismissed and Daubermann has now taken the fight to the highest court in the land in an attempt to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal decision.

State Prosecutor Nceba Ntelwa indicated that he still needed to file responding papers for the application.

The Nigerian pastor faces 63 main charges and 34 alternative counts which include human trafficking, rape, sexual assault, racketeering and conspiracy in aiding another person to commit sexual assault.

His two alleged henchwomen, Sulani and Sitho are accused of recruiting girls from all over the country for purposes of sexual exploitation.

The 58-year-old televangelist allegedly trafficked more than 30 girls and women who were from various branches of his Jesus Dominion International Church to a house in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, where he allegedly sexually exploited them.

Meanwhile, #NotInMyName protesters gathered together with the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) to speak out against Omotoso and his supporters.

Church congregants once again sang and danced outside the court building in support of the man they affectionately refer to as “daddy".

Omotoso’s wife, Taiwo, was seen taking selfies with a number of supporters.

The case was postponed provisionally until April 16.

African News Agency/ANA