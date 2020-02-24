Timothy Omotoso, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho at the Port Elizabeth High Court. File picture: Raahil Sain / ANA

Pretoria – The first witness in the re-trial of rape accused Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso took the stand on Monday, in the in the Eastern Cape High Court. According to News24, 30-year-old Andisiwe Dike from East London identified Omotoso’s co-accused Zukiswa Sitho and a woman known as Khanyo as the key people in her recruitment to the inner circle of the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) mission house in Durban.

She also the court in Port Elizabeth how Omotoso had made several moves to be close to her, including during prayer sessions inside the church.

Sitho and another co-accused, Lusanda Sulani are accused of recruiting girls from all over the country for purposes of sexual exploitation.

The televangelist allegedly trafficked more than 30 girls and women who were from various branches of his church to a house in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, where he allegedly sexually exploited them.